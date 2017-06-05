High school students explore law careers at pre-law academy hosted by SFA

The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1.More >>
High school students aspiring to be lawyers or at least want to research the career are attending a pre-law academy held at Stephen F. Austin State University this week.
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man on a felony aggravated assault charge on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.
A Texas woman- currently living in Nacogdoches, is still recovering after being struck by lightning on a camping trip in Arkansas. We have a link to help donate to her medical bills.
Game wardens from Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties issued a total of 17 citations and warnings to three fishermen in connection to allegations that they were using illegal gill nets to fish in a creek near the Trinity River last weekend.
