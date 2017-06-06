Jasper County game warden's wife drowns after lawn mowing accident

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Oh deer! A Diboll Police Department sergeant's dashcam captured his close call with a deer early Tuesday morning.More >>
Oh deer! A Diboll Police Department sergeant's dashcam captured his close call with a deer early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1.More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1.More >>
High school students aspiring to be lawyers or at least want to research the career are attending a pre-law academy held at Stephen F. Austin State University this week.More >>
High school students aspiring to be lawyers or at least want to research the career are attending a pre-law academy held at Stephen F. Austin State University this week.More >>
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man on a felony aggravated assault charge on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man on a felony aggravated assault charge on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.More >>