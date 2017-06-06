Jasper County game warden's wife drowns after lawn mowing accident

A Jasper County game warden's wife has died following a lawn-mowing accident.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman, first responders were called out to County Road 30 in northwest Jasper County.

Stephanie Eddins, 39, of the Bean community, was found in the Angelina River shortly after 5 p.m. According to Newman, Eddins was mowing a yard with a zero-turn mower. Eddins' husband told authorities that he left that part of the property for a few minutes, and then he returned and could not find his wife.

Newman said the husband noticed the lawn mower in the water and his wife under the mower. Eddins is the wife of Jasper County Game Warden Justin Eddins.

Newman said that CPR was administered on scene, but Eddins was pronounced dead. An autopsy was not ordered. The sheriff is calling the incident a drowning.

