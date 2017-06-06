Diboll PD officer's dashcam video captures close call with deer

Oh deer!

A Diboll Police Department sergeant's dashcam captured his close call with a deer early Tuesday morning.

According to the Diboll PD Facebook page, Sgt. Brandon Lovell was driving his patrol unit on North Temple Drive (U.S. Highway 59) north of the Diboll Inn when a deer dashed across the road in front of him.

Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker said since he has been with the department almost 10 accidents have occurred. He said that two police cars have hit deer in that time.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.