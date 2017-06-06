Early morning Lufkin drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of PCP, crack, stolen guns

A drug raid by the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Response Team that occurred early Saturday morning resulted in three felony arrests.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of PCP, crack cocaine, and two stolen guns, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department.

Tukulve Dewayne Frazier, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. Twonda Nicole Samuel, 31, of Lufkin, and Clairinda Simmons, 38, Houston, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance. Samuel was also charged with theft of a firearm.

Lufkin Police Chief Gerald Williamson said that his department has seen PCP become more of a problem in the community over the past decade.

“Apparently, people think it’s fairly benign as it’s often consumed in conjunction with marijuana, but that’s just not the case,” Williamson said. “Those under the influence display bizarre and extremely dangerous behavior. One particularly sad example is the individual who was stabbing another on Kurth Drive earlier this year and only stopped after being shot multiple times.”

The press release stated that the Lufkin Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Walker Loop early Saturday morning.

A small Scope bottle containing PCP and a wad of cash were found in Frazier’s pants, the press release stated. Crack cocaine was also allegedly found in Simmons’ purse. The search also turned up empty Scope bottles with PCP residue and two stolen guns found under a mattress in the bed room, the press release stated.

In addition to the drug and firearm charges, Frazier also had seven outstanding warrants, the press release stated.

Williamson said that the Lufkin Police Department intends to crack down on the use and distribution of PCP.

“To report drug activity in our neighborhood, call the department’s non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous,” the press release stated.

