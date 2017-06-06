City of San Augustine issues boil-water notice - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

City of San Augustine issues boil-water notice

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) -

The City of San Augustine has issued a boil-water notice for all customers.

The city issued the notice due to a water main break.

The advisory remains in effect until the city is confident there is no longer a public health concern.

