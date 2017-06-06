Lufkin's Hidden Escape offers residents a summer challenge

Dachea Chumbley is back at work in her hometown as a CPS worker. The job can be challenging for the recent graduate of the University of Texas, but she has help from a mentor.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report yesterday, containing an in-depth summary of the investigation following Nacogdoches-native, Christian Hopson's, death, in May of 2016.More >>
In regard to the announcement made by Texas' governor, school finance will be an agenda item in the upcoming .special session of the state legislature. Rural school districts standing to lose some annual funding are pressing hard to have the topic addressed.More >>
The City of San Augustine has issued a boil-water notice for all customers.More >>
A drug raid by the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Response Team that occurred early Saturday morning resulted in three felony arrests.More >>
