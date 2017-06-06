Lufkin's Hidden Escape offers residents a summer challenge

The staff at The Hidden Escape is still trying to get the word out about the new business that will challenge your brain. Despite being new, business has started to come, and residents are putting their brains to the test.

"These escape rooms started on the East Coast,"owner Richard Dyson said. "We were with family in Atlanta, and they talked about going to one and then about starting one, so they did and then we started this one. I had been in the oil business for 15 years and was looking at getting back home and starting something new."

The Hidden Escape offers East Texans two different rooms where challengers must work together to solve a challenging riddle. They have one hour to do it.

"If you want the most exciting and thrilling fun you can do indoors, then you have to try it," Dyson said. "If it is a date night or just a whole family or team building it is just spectacular. There are going to be surprises. You have to think outside the box."

Dyson said the rooms are filling up, and that they can work with multiple size groups. Dyson said he is working on deals with church groups and schools for team building events.

