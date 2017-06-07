Corrigan PD: Woman arrested after 8-year-old child tests positive for meth

Officers with the Corrigan Police Department arrested a 36-year-old woman Wednesday in connection after an 8-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Donna Louise Weatherly, of Corrigan, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony endangering a child charge. Her bail amount has been set at $50,000.

According to Bert Sims, an investigator with the Corrigan Police Department, Child Protective Services had been investigating Weatherly because the child was in her custody. CPS notified the Corrigan Police Department, which obtained an arrest warrant on her.

