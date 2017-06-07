Groveton's historic baseball season ends in UIL semi-final

The Groveton Indians historic baseball season came to an end on Wednesday morning in Round Rock when the team lost to Dallardsville Big Sandy.

The final score had the Wildcats come out on top 7-3. It was the first ever trip to the state tournament for the Indians. The Indians end the year with a 31-4 record. The wildcats will now move on and play the winner of Muenster (31-2) vs Albany (23-2-2) On Thursday at 9 a.m at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

