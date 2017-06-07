Corrigan PD: Houston man admits to transporting illegal immigrants

Officers with the Corrigan Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Houston man for allegedly transporting illegal immigrants after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59.

One of the three illegal immigrants that the man had allegedly been transporting fled the scene, but police captured him several hours later.

Jose Luis Garcia was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony trafficking of a person charge.

According to Bert Sims, an investigator with the Corrigan Police Department, a CPD officer stopped Garcia for doing 77 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 59 south of Livingston on June 5. He said the four people in the vehicle were acting suspiciously.

Garcia was the driver of the vehicle, Sims said. When the officer asked him who the other three people were, he allegedly replied that they were family.

Later, the Corrigan PD officer asked if any of the other occupants of the car had been in trouble, and Garcia said, “No, they have not been in trouble. No, if they had, I wouldn’t be transporting them.”

At a question about whether or not he was transporting illegal immigrants, Garcia admitted that he was and that he was getting paid to do it, Sims said.

One of the three illegal immigrants fled the scene, but Corrigan police officers caught him a short time later. Sims said Jose Luis Peguero, the man who fled, was charged with evading arrest. The CPD investigator said the other two individuals were released from custody.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.