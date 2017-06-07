Lufkin PD: Man shot in leg, thumb during disturbance

A man suffered gunshot wounds to his left thigh and his left thumb after a fight at a home in the 2100 block of Nile Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

According to a press release, LPD officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the leg during a disturbance at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect, who has been identified, fled the scene before the LPD officers got there.

"The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and had most of his left thumb missing," the press release stated. "A witness said she did not see any weapons during he fight but then heard the shot and ran inside her home."

The victim was transported by ambulance to Woodland Heights Medical Center. He was later transferred to Memorial Hermann in Houston with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, the press release stated.

The incident is still under investigation.

