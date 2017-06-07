Affidavit: Diboll man molested 7-year-old girl on numerous occasions

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Diboll man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he molested a 7-year-old girl in September of 2016 and on several other occasions.

Gary Ray Fuller is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree sexual assault of a child charge. No bail amount has been set at this time.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl’s mother made the initial outcry to authorities in Woodville on May 9. She explained that her daughter told her that Fuller touched her “private parts” in September of 2016.

The alleged victim was then taken to the Garth House, a children’s advocacy center in Woodville, for a forensic interview. During the interview, the girl identified Fuller and explained that he had touched her “in a certain place” and pointed to her private area, the affidavit stated.

The girl also told the interview that the molestation occurred at a pond, the affidavit stated. She told the interviewer that she told Fuller, “No,” and he stopped touching her and drove her back to the house on the property, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told the forensic interviewer that other incidents occurred at a home in Angelina County. During the forensic interview, the girl said Fuller laid down behind her on a bed and touched her inappropriately after he took her clothes off on several occasions.

After the interview, a SANE nurse examined the girl and concluded that, based on her findings being consistent with the victim’s testimony, the child had been sexually assaulted, the affidavit stated.

When the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective who obtained the arrest warrant spoke with some people who know both Fuller and the victim, they said they believed Fuller had been using illegal narcotics because of the strange and aggressive way he had been acting “for some time,” the affidavit stated.

