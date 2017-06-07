No. 1 Central Heights sails pasts Whitesboro 7-0 in state semifinals

ROUND ROCK, TX- No. 1 Central Heights made a statement win in their state semifinal game against Whitesboro Wednesday evening, beating the Bearcats 7-0 at Dell Diamond.

The Blue Devils cracked the board right away when Rowan Arrant hit a 2-RBI double off the right center wall to take a 2-0 lead.

Central Heights scored again in the 4th inning off a two-out wild pitch that brought Will Haley in from third.

The 5th inning was a tough one for Whitesboro. With one out, Blue Devils’ Arrant struck again lining one through the middle to make it 4-0. Then Braden Tomas soon followed with a hit to score J’Kolvin Wallace for a 5-0 lead.

In the 6th inning Central Heights added two more runs. Arrant scored of a bases-loaded walk, then Matthew Taylor had an RBI groundout to get a 7-0 finish.

Central Heights’ game on the mound was just as dominate as their presence at the plate. Blue Devils’ pitcher Grayson Rodriguez pitched a complete shutout game and had 14 strikeouts.

Central Heights will play the winner of Georgetown Gateway vs. Wall in the state final Thursday at noon.

