Nacogdoches kicks off Texas Blueberry Festival

Everything is turning “blue” in Nacogdoches, but don't worry. It doesn’t mean anyone’s sad!

The opposite is true, as a matter of fact. The happiest of organizers launched the Texas Blueberry Festival Wednesday. Enthusiasm was seen at a kickoff event at the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, the location of festival producers.



This year, organizers and sponsor Tipton Ford worked diligently to make attractions start before and after Saturday's festival day.



Their work is paying off.

"We had two hotels tell us, one, that they were at capacity for the weekend and already sold out,” said Wayne Mitchell, the chamber’s president and CEO.

"So from our efforts I can tell you we do have a landing page for the Blueberry weekend, and I can share with you that since May 5 we had nearly 4,000 inquiries,” said Joanna Temple with the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There are numerous Nacogdoches businesses, plus the Nacogdoches Public Library offering special pre-festival activities. The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park is Friday night.

For a link to the Texas Blueberry Festival page with a schedule of events, click here, or visit the event’s Facebook page. For information on the some of the music acts that will be performing at the festival, click here. You can also check out the Visit Nacogdoches web site.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.