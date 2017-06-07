Texting while driving ban will soon to be enforced in East Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session as well as signing a new law banning texting and driving. The law comes into effect on September 1.More >>
Houston County native Zak Benge is one of the best people to talk to when wanting information on the Neches River. The game warden has launched his flat bottom boat into the waters of the river too many times to keep count.More >>
State legislators have a short break from Austin before returning to a special session in July. However, there’s no rest for school administrators. Many are preparing for round two to save state funding that will go away in September.More >>
Everything is turning “blue” in Nacogdoches, but don't worry. It doesn’t mean anyone’s sad!More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Diboll man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he molested a 7-year-old girl in September of 2016 and on several other occasions.More >>
