AC Softball’s Parker, Wiggins earn All-American honors

AC Athletics/Gary Stallard

LUFKIN, TX (Press Release)- The Angelina College softball program can add two more names to its growing list of All-American players, with Miranda Wiggins and Kaylee Parker making the lists as announced on Wednesday.

Wiggins earned 2nd Team All-American honors from the NJCAA Division I list, while Parker’s name landed on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s NJCAA Division I list.

Wiggins, a sophomore shortstop from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, hit .438 with an on-base percentage of .535. Wiggins finished third in the Region XIV East Zone in stolen bases with 19 and also earned 1st Team All-Conference honors.

Parker, a sophomore from Hudson High School, landed on the list as an infielder after playing first base, the outfield and pitching. Parker bashed 16 homers and drove in 63 runs – second among league leaders – while hitting .438 with a whopping .813 slugging percentage. Those numbers also landed Parker 1st Team All-Conference honors. Parker has signed her letter of intent to play with Bowling Green University in Ohio.

The Lady Roadrunners finished the year with a program-record 45 wins.