3 Polk County residents arrested on felony charges for having too much junk in yards

Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County’s environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests.

According to Deryl Oates, Polk County’s environmental officer, Stormy Lee Early, 36, of Onalaska, and Franklin Joeseph Steep, 62, and Teresa Estell Stepp, 48, both of Livingston, were all charged with felony dumping. Oates said it is considered a felony if the junk is more than 1,000 pounds or more than 200 cubit feet.

Officers with the Onalaska Police Department arrested Early on the warrant on Saturday. Franklin Stepp and Teresa Stepp turned themselves into authorities Tuesday.

Oates said all three of them are accused of keeping too much junk on their property.

He said he has been working with the Stepps for about a year. Neighbors complained they were burning tires in the yard, and people were bringing brush for them to burn, which is illegal, Oates said. They also had washers, dryers, and an old junk truck in their yard, he said.

Oates also said that he has been working with Early for several years, adding that he has sent her notices and given her time to clean up her property. The Polk County environmental officer said Early was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge related to the junk last year.

Oates said he has been serving as the Polk County environmental officer for five years, and he now has six more active felony warrants out for people who have too much trash in their yards.

