Livingston man who punched air medical paramedic gets deferred adjudication

A Livingston man has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to allegations he punched an air medical paramedic who was loading a patient into a helicopter for an air lift to a hospital.

Court records show Shane Allen Nelson, 20, entered the plea on Tuesday and accepted a four-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Nelson was arrested in July of 2016 on a charge of third-degree assaulting a public servant.

According to a previous report, the incident occurred at a landing zone that had been set up at the Soda Baptist Church on U.S. 190.

While the paramedics were loading a patient into a PHI Air Medical helicopter, the family members of the patient “rushed to the helicopter to express concerns for their loved one being transported,” according to a press release. After the air medical paramedic pushed the patient’s family members away from the helicopter for their own safety, Nelson punched the paramedic.

“Nelson believed that his family member was being pushed around and retaliated by striking the paramedic,” the press release stated.

At that point, the first PHI Air Medical helicopter was taken out of service, and the patient was transferred to a second helicopter that was already on scene.

