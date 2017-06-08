Livingston man who punched air medical paramedic gets deferred adjudication

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a Nacogdoches man accused of driving a vehicle at 106 mph with a child not properly restrained Wednesday evening.More >>
Officers arrested a Lufkin man early this morning who has been identified as the shooter in an incident that left another Lufkin man seriously wounded.More >>
A Livingston man has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to allegations he punched an air medical paramedic who was loading a patient into a helicopter for an air lift to a hospital.More >>
Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County’s environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests.More >>
Two additional felony charges have been filed against a former Angelina County business owner in the wake of an investigation into allegations that he did not complete deliveries and installation of swimming pools. He is also accused of withholding child support payments from an employee and not turning those payments over to the state.More >>
