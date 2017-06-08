Lufkin police arrest suspected shooter in Nile Street incident

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to allegations that he was the shooter on an incident on Nile Street that left another man seriously wounded early Monday morning.

The man is also accused of beating up and robbing his girlfriend in an unrelated event that occurred on May 5.

Christian Zachariah Calvin is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge, a third-degree felony retaliation charge, a third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, and two misdemeanor capias pro fine charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and having an expired driver’s license.

No bail amounts have been set for his felony charges. The collective bail amount for the two misdemeanor charges has been set at $576.

A press release from the Lufkin Police Department stated that a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon will be served on Calvin later today at the jail.

A Lufkin PD officer took Calvin into custody on unrelated warrants after making a traffic stop on a car with a defective brake light early Thursday morning.

“When the officer approached the 1994 Oldsmobile, he noticed Calvin slumped over in the back seat, pretending to be asleep,” the press release stated. “The driver claimed Calvin was her friend but said she did not know his name. The officer then noticed a rifle in the floorboard near Calvin’s feet.”

When the Lufkin PD officer searched Calvin, the officer found a marijuana grinder. Calvin was taken into custody on a possession of drug paraphernalia, the press release stated. He also had outstanding warrants for robbery, retaliation, possession of drug paraphernalia and an expired driver’s license. Calvin as also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

“After getting Calvin’s name, the officer identified him as the shooter in an early Monday morning incident that left 37-year-old Edmond Fowler seriously wounded,” the press release stated. “Calvin shot Fowler in the leg at 2118 Nile street around 4 a.m. during a fight.”

The press release also said the shooting incident left Fowler missing the majority of his left thumb, and his index finger was mangled as well.

Fowler was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, and he was later transferred to Memorial Hermann in Houston.

According to the arrest warrant for the robbery charge, a Lufkin PD corporal told the detective that took over the case that he responded to a home in the 700 block of Wilson Street in reference to an assault that already occurred. Dispatch told him that that suspect was no longer on the scene, and the suspect had taken the victim’s purse.

The LPD corporal noticed that the victim, Calvin’s girlfriend, had a bloody lip and was visibly shaken and upset.” She told him that she was standing near her vehicle at a friend’s house on Rowe Street when Calvin approached her from behind, the affidavit stated.

Calvin allegedly started hitting the woman in the head, and pushed her into her car.

According to the affidavit, Calvin told her something to the effect of, “You call the law on me, I will kill you.”

The woman also told the LPD corporal that she had filed an assault charge on Calvin the day before and said that while Calvin was assaulting her, he took her purse, the affidavit stated. He then allegedly fled the scene.

