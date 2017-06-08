Nacogdoches man accused of driving 106 mph with child in vehicle

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a Nacogdoches man accused of driving a vehicle at 106 mph with a child not properly restrained Wednesday evening.

Lebron Rosado Wigberto, 24, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy found the vehicle driving at 106 mph on State Highway 21 west of Nacogdoches. He stopped the vehicle and saw there was a child in the vehicle who was not properly restrained and arrested Wigberto.

Wigberto has been released on a $7,500 bond.

