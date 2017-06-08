Central Heights wins baseball state championship with 10-0 run rule over Wall

ROUND ROCK, TX- Central Heights was named the 3A state champions after beating Wall 10-0 in five innings Thursday at Dell Diamond.

The Blue Devils first run came in the first inning from Grayson Rodriguez to score Cade Watson.

Watson soon followed in the second inning with a 2-RBI single to left field, giving Central Heights a 3-0 lead over Wall.

The momentum for the Blue Devils carried over to the third inning where they put the nail in the coffin by blasting seven runs.

The first came from Matthew Taylor. Taylor cracked a 2 RBI shot, giving Central Heights a 5-0 edge. Will Haley came to bat soon after and fired another 2-RBI hit for the Blue Devils to jump on Wall 7-0. Cole Reneau hit a double bringing Devin Yates home to make it 8-0 Central Heights. Watson made it 9-0 after he knocked a triple for his third RBI of the day. That brought Reneau home. The last run came from Cade McCarty who batted in Watson for a 10-0 lead and put the Blue Devils in position to run-rule Wall after the fifth inning.

By the time the fifth inning came, Central Heights stayed at 10 runs while keeping Wall shutout to win the game.

Watson was named the state championship MVP after the game.

The Blue Devils end their season at 37-2-1. This makes for Central Heights' second state title in program history.

