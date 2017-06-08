Livingston PD: Woman involved in May 19 shooting incident had child in car

Livingston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old woman Thursday in connection to allegations that she was involved in a shooting incident on May 19 in which a man is suspected of driving up to a house and firing two or three shots toward the home.

Lashunda Smith, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and three misdemeanor charges - driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Smith’s bail amount was set at $100,000 for the assault charge, but no bail amounts have been set for her misdemeanor charges.

Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, stated that during the investigation into the alleged shooting incident, they discovered that Smith was in the car with Christopher Lynn Wyatt the other suspect in the case, and she had a 1-year-old child with her.

Smith had some outstanding arrest warrants as well, Parrish said. He added that even though a child endangerment charge hasn’t been filed yet, one could be later.

In an earlier story, Parrish said Wyatt, 21, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Parish said that witnesses told police that a man driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala pulled up to a house in the 1000 block of State Street at about 10:36 p.m. on April 30 and fired two to three shots before he sped out of the driveway.

A front passenger window on one of the vehicles in the drive way was shot out, Parish said. He also said there was a bullet hole through the vehicle.

During the investigation, witnesses identified Wyatt as the suspect. They also said that Wyatt and another man “had trouble” earlier that day.

On May 19, Livingston PD officers got a tip that Wyatt was at an apartment in the 900 block of Forest Hallow. When LPD officers arrived on the scene, they saw Wyatt standing in the parking lot, Parish said.

Wyatt was arrested without incident and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.