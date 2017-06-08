High school students mentoring kids as part of SFA's STEM Academy

By the end of the lesson each child had a half size self portrait. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The volunteer mentoring program gives the high school students a chance to share STEM lessons. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches High School Students enrolled in the SFA STEM Academy stand with Fredonia Elementary summer school students who received a lesson on proportion. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches High School students are spending some of their summer break hitting the books despite their time off.

And, it’s all for a good cause. They're mentoring elementary students through one-on-one STEM lessons. The teens are part of the Stephen F. Austin State University STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Academy.

The volunteer outreach is a lesson of “huge proportions.”

"Remember how you drew a half size of yourself?” an NHS STEM mentor said.

Teaching proportion to a kindergartner could be a pretty tough task. It’s not for Nacogdoches High School SFA STEM Academy students.

"So I'm with Addison and we're trying to find the half of her leg,” said Erick Leon, a NHS SFA STEM Academy student.

By the end of the math and science lesson, the children had half-size self portraits.

And STEM mentors got to share a little bit of what they know.

"I'm in geometry, so we learn a lot about measuring shapes and things, so I kinda transferred that to what we did today,” said Kealy Hathaway, an NHS SFA STEM Academy student.

The volunteer work measured up for organizers who introduced the leadership service.

“I think it is important that they understand that they're giving back,” said Jana Redfield, the assistant director of the STEM Research and Learning Center. “They've been afforded so many opportunities to be in the STEM Academy and science and math and this is an opportunity for them to share their experiences with children so these children have a better understanding of what STEM means."

Little Bailee got the lesson and applied it in a creative way.

"I measured my nose so I could put a nose on my face,” said Bailee, a Fredonia Elementary student.

Next week, the STEM mentors will visit Raguet Elementary to read a STEM book to the class and lead more hands-on activities. SFA STEM Learning Center wants the volunteer mentoring to become an annual service.

