Sally is ready to get belly rubs from her forever family

Sally is a 4-year-old Border Collie mix who is looking for a permanent home to call her own.

She is currently at the animal shelter in Nacogdoches, and the workers there are surprised at how calm she is.

"Pretty much a couch potato,” said Andrea Schroeder. “She's just not super active. But, she will go on long walks with you, and she likes to walk on a leash. She's very well behaved on a leash."

This dog loves to climb around and perch in high places. She doesn’t fetch, but she loves to chew on a nice ball or toy.

Sally’s fur might look a little shaggy, but a belly rub and a scratch will reveal that it’s more soft than rough. And, don’t be fooled by the thickness of her coat. According to the shelter, the upkeep for Sally is very simple.

"She'll need to be bathed regularly,” said Schroeder. “She doesn't have to see a groomer or anything to be groomed. She loves being brushed all the time. She'll sit there for a long time and just let you brush her fur.”

Sally will be perfect for any home and family with other dogs and even cats.

"She's kind of mature,” said Schroeder. “She's past that puppy stage, so she's not likely to chew on a lot of things or be a destroyer in someone's new home or anything like that."

If you’re interested in adding Sally to your family, the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter is open Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays.

