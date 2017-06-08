Family and friends plead for help to find missing East Texas man

Friends and Family look at a picture of Pittman as they hope he will return soon. (Source: KTRE Staff)

More than three weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Huntington man who was reported missing last month.

Thomas Pittman, 55, was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker Road in Angelina County.

Friends and family are pleading to the community to help in finding their relative.

As the days number to 21 since Pittman was last seen, friends and family remain in disbelief.

"Not reality. We look for him all Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday morning,” said Bryan Ybarguen, a close friend. “The sheriff's department came out there. They dredged the pond and were looking for him, and it's just off the way he disappeared the way he did. Like he just vanished."



Pittman’s niece Wendy Bukoski said days before Pittman went missing, he was moving into his mother's home who has since died.

"He was actively moving into grandma's house to help provide care 24/7,” Bukoski said.

Bukoski said she suspects a possibility of foul play because it’s out of character for Pittman to not return home to care for his mother.

"We don't if it was a hate crime or if it was complete accident and something happened, and he got scared. We don't know,” Bukoski said.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office who is investigating Pittman's whereabouts haven't said either way, and they aren't ruling anything out.



"He’s a missing person. We’ll take any avenue, follow any lead that we get. We’re going to cooperate fully with the family with the information they give us,” said Captain Alton Lenderman with the ACSO.



The family said they want Pittman found or at least answers to their most feared questions.



"We just need closure to know and pay our respects and say our good-byes if he's passed. That’s all we need,” Bukoski.

ACSO is in the early stages of organizing an official search party.

Anyone with information to Pittman’s whereabouts should contact their office at (936) 634-3331 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

