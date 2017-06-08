Family and friends plead for help to find missing East Texas man

Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County’s environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests.More >>
More than three weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from a Huntington man reported missing last month. Thomas Pittman, 55, was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker road in Angelina County.More >>
Nacogdoches High School students are spending some of their summer break hitting the books despite their time off.More >>
Livingston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old woman Thursday in connection to allegations that she was involved in a shooting incident on May 19 in which a man is suspected of driving up to a house and firing two or three shots toward the home.More >>
A Houston County jury only needed 15 minutes to convict one of four suspects in the Dec. 17, 2015 robbery of the Lovelady State Bank Thursday.More >>
