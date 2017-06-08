Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/08/17

Peking at 3103 North Street: 19 demerits for employee drinks in food prep area needed lids and straws to be in non-spillable containers, grease bin needed to be washed and area around it needed to be cleaned, several dented cans, food not stored properly in coolers and freezers, path to hand wash sink impeded, paper towels not provided at hand sink, equipment not kept clean and sanitary, walls not kept clean, produce not inspected and properly cleaned before use, utensils not kept clean and sanitary, floors not kept clean, trash in dumpster area needed to be cleaned up, and any floor or wall areas that were not smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

North Food Mart and Deli at 5105 North Street: 15 demerits for numerous food items needed to be discarded, one drink product needed to be discarded, ice cream freezer needed to be repaired or discarded, date marking needed, thermometers not needed for all coolers and freezers, vents not kept clean, and any missing ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.

Mexico Lindo at 4010 South Street: 12 demerits for foods not kept properly covered, proper date marking needed, accurate visible thermometer needed for hand wash sink, one spatula needed to be discarded, dumpster lid not kept closed, restaurant not kept clean of trash and debris, any missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced, walls or floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Super S at 1718 East Main: 10 demerits for hot water needed at prep area hand wash sink, one canned food product needed to be discarded, bucket of pickles not stored improperly, thermometers not provided for all freezers, fans not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and any missing or water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.

Butcher Boy’s at 603 North Street: 7 demerits for purple solution needed to be labeled, paper towels needed, ceiling vents not kept clean, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

McDonald’s (Walmart) at 4810 North Street: 7 demerits for no thermometers in cooler, paper towels needed at hand wash station, soda machine needed to be cleaned, and outdated food items needed to be discarded.

Taquitos El Jalisciense at 4512 North Street: 7 demerits for no date marking, no soap at hand wash sink, hand wash sink not kept clear of food items, sanitizer sink used for food prep, and hot water in bathroom didn’t reach required temperature.

Kroger Deli and Bakery at 3205 North University Drive: 6 demerits for one pre-packaged item needed to be discarded, one pre-packaged food item not properly date marked, and one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Cotton Patch Café at 3117 North Street: 6 demerits for use-by dates needed, floors or wall weren’t smooth and easily cleanable, one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Burger King at 2921 North Street: 4 demerits for two food items not at cold-hold temperature needed to be discarded and hood system inspection had expired date.

Sno Works at 3205 North University Drive: 4 demerits for test strips needed and hair restraint needed.

Schlotsky’s at 2608 North Street: 3 demerits for no sanitizer solution in dishwasher.

AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6 at 3801 North Street: 3 demerits for dumpster lids not kept closed, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired and paper towels needed in men’s bathroom.

Peanut Shack at 122 North University Drive: 1 demerit for water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

McDonald’s t 3120 University Drive: 0 demerits.

