ACSO deputies arrest partially clothed woman after manhunt in Pollok area

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Carrollton woman after she ran from authorities at the Polk’s Pick-It-Up store on U.S. Highway 69 across from the state school Wednesday and climbed over several tall fences.

Michelle Angela Ouellette is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony motion to revoke probation charge for state-jail felony theft of service between $1,500 and $20,000, a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest charge, a Class B misdemeanor driving with license invalid with a previous conviction charge, and a Class misdemeanor bond forfeiture for interfere with public duties charge.

Collectively, Ouellette’s bail amount has been set at $5,004.

According to Lt. Stacy Seymore with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, he and an ACSO sergeant were dispatched out to the Polk’s store across from the Lufkin State-Supported Living Facility on Wednesday to check out a report of suspicious activity.

The sergeant spoke to the two people, who were riding bicycles. They told him that they were going from Dallas to the ocean, Seymore said. Because they were very animated in their answers, the ACSO sergeant checked to see if they had any outstanding warrants.

He found out that Oulette had outstanding warrants from several counties in the Dallas area, Seymore stated.

“While we were waiting on confirmation, [Oullette] began to walk away from us,” Seymore said. “She was instructed not to leave, but she continue to distance herself from us and ignored verbal commands.”

At that point, Oullette allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area, where she climbed over several tall fences and eluded capture, Seymore said.

“A short time later she returned out of the wooded area and was reported by a citizen,” Seymore said. “By this time, she had removed some of her clothing

and fled again into a heavily wooded area between TV Road and Rand Road. DPS troopers Sikes, Thomason, and Segura, Constables Tom Selman and Ray Anthony, Hudson ISD Officer Charles Lawrence, and deputies Cromeens and Gordon saturated the area and the suspect was apprehended.”

Oullette was then taken to the county jail.

