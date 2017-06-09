Lufkin's Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic to host free legal clinic for veterans

From the Houston Bar Association

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Lufkin on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The clinic will be held at the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic, 2206 N John Reddit Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904 from 9 a.m. until noon. No appointment is necessary. The clinic is a public service of volunteer lawyers and the Houston Bar Foundation’s Veterans Legal Initiative.

Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive one-on-one advice and counsel at the clinic from a volunteer attorney in any area of law, including family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veterans benefits. Veterans who need ongoing legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney to handle their case.

For more information about the clinic, call (713) 759-1133 or visit www.hba.org.