Canned fruit and vegetable contest to be held in Lufkin

The Angelina County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is hosting a fruit and vegetable contest this Saturday. The event will be located at the Angelina County Farmer's Market.

Participants are not required to pay an entree fee and can submit their canned produce between 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Judges will then pick the winners for best canned fruit, best canned vegetable, best canned good, and "Best in Show."

"Some of the things we're looking for is the consistency, of course, the appearance, the uniformity, the amount of head space in there, if the proper jars were used, the condition of all that," said Joel Redus with Texas A&M Agrilife. "You can tell a lot just by looking at all that."

The winners will be announced at 11 a.m. and will receive a ribbon and a donated prize.

After the contest, crackers will be provided to sample all the different canned products.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.