Bumper crop of blueberries ready in time for Nacogdoches' Blueberry Festival

Mary McGregor travels from Flower Mound to pick Nacogdoches Count blueberries and take in the Texas Blueberry Festival. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Pick your own orchard, The Blueberry Place, is suited for pickers of all ages. (Source: KTRE Staff)

In about an hour fiddlin' and strummin' will be heard at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park.

And by Saturday morning, 200 vendors will have set up in historic downtown Nacogdoches and Festival Park for the Annual Texas Blueberry Festival.

Away from the hustle and bustle of festival grounds is the event star - blueberries. They'll be around long after the last festival guest leaves.

At The Berry Place, pickers will find a bumper crop of blueberries.

"One of those weather situations where the blueberries loved it,” said Carrie Welch, the orchard owners’ daughter and a Berry Place Helper. “And we didn't get all that heat in the winter time. The berries are happy."

Mary McGregor comes from Flower Mound, located north of Dallas to pick berries. The visit is like seeing a grandkid grow up.

"And these are beautiful,” McGregor said. “They've grown so tall."

The Blueberry Place rarely opens up the pick-your-own orchard the day before the Texas Blueberry Festival.

This year is different. There are so many berries that they're hitting the ground faster than people can pick them. Fortunately, little ones who know not to pick the pink, unripen berries, make sure the fallen berries aren't wasted.

"We want dark blueberries,” said one little boy.

The dark blueberries are the preference of Delores Smith from Broadduss. She uses them for a pancake topping.

"I put water on them and sugar, heat them up real good and then take a little cornstarch, and put water in it, pour on it.,” Smith said. “And it makes it like what you have in a pie. And just pour it over the pancakes. My grandkids love it."

A shuttle will transport festival goers to the pick your own orchard. Residents in the area can benefit from about a two-month season.

"P.S. Tip. Go to the very end and walk back because there are more berries down there,” Welch said.

And the supply is abundant.

Tomorrow, shuttles will take Blueberry Festival fans to The Blueberry Place. Be sure and get a ride ticket to secure a time. Texas grown pre-packaged blueberries will also be sold near City Hall.

For a link to the Texas Blueberry Festival page with a schedule of events, click here. Click this link for information on the Blueberry Place.

