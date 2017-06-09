Lufkin's Texas Bible College grows with new dormitory

Members of the Texas District of the United Pentecostal Church International, as well as Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown, participated in a groundbreaking for a new Texas Bible College dormitory Friday.

The building will be 17,500 square feet and will contain 32, hotel-style rooms. The dorm will house students of the Bible College during the year. It will then be used to house staff for the multiple summer camps that are put on through the college.

"The building is very important at this particular, time particularly for the Bible College," said Kevin Prince, the district superintendent of the Texas District United Pentecostal Church International. "They've had a need for additional housing and also some more room for growth. And, so this will address that. It is multipurpose in that it will allow us to have our camp staff there as well. So, it's really going to help in a number of areas."

The dormitory brings the Bible College to almost 200,000 square feet of facilities.

