DPS investigating after good Samaritan dies in Polk County wreck

One person was killed in a Friday night wreck in Polk County.More >>
One person was killed in a Friday night wreck in Polk County.More >>
The 28th Texas Blueberry Festival kicked off this weekend with a new addition called Demo Days. The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitor's Bureau partnered with area businesses to offer demonstration classes as a means to attract more tourist.More >>
The 28th Texas Blueberry Festival kicked off this weekend with a new addition called Demo Days. The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitor's Bureau partnered with area businesses to offer demonstration classes as a means to attract more tourist.More >>
In about an hour fiddlin' and strummin' will be heard at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park. And by Saturday morning, 200 vendors will have set up in historic downtown Nacogdoches and Festival Park for the Annual Texas Blueberry Festival.More >>
In about an hour fiddlin' and strummin' will be heard at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park. And by Saturday morning, 200 vendors will have set up in historic downtown Nacogdoches and Festival Park for the Annual Texas Blueberry Festival.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fourth person on a felony illegal dumping charge Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fourth person on a felony illegal dumping charge Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Carrollton woman after she ran from authorities at the Polk’s Pick-It-Up store on U.S. Highway 59 across from the state school Wednesday and climbed over several tall fences.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Carrollton woman after she ran from authorities at the Polk’s Pick-It-Up store on U.S. Highway 59 across from the state school Wednesday and climbed over several tall fences.More >>