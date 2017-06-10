DPS investigating after good Samaritan dies in Polk County wreck

DPS is investigating after a good Samaritan was killed in a Friday night wreck in Polk County, near the city of Seven Oaks.

According to DPS preliminary reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Lexus SUV traveling southbound rolled onto its top after striking debris in the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

A truck tractor semi-trailer stopped near the crash scene and the driver attempted to render assistance to the occupants of the Lexus.

Before the occupants could be moved from the roadway, a 2002 Mercedes passenger car struck the Lexus, which then struck the driver of the tractor semi-trailer who stopped to help, according to DPS.

The driver of the tractor trailer semi-trailer was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Luis Rivera-Arguello, 27, of Mexico.

The driver of the Lexus has been identified as Cristian Cruz, 20, of Houston. Cruz was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown with serious injuries. A passenger in the Lexus, Jacalyn Jones, 20, of Pasadena was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as Alfred Zadoorian, 59, of Pulaski, Arkansas. He was not reportedly injured in the collision.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

