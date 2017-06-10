Demonstration classes teach new skills at Nacogdoches' Blueberry Festival

The 28th Texas Blueberry Festival kicked off this weekend with a new addition called Demo Days. The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitor's Bureau partnered with area businesses to offer demonstration classes as a means to attract more tourist.

Bakery shop owner Whitney Ronzello is busy icing cupcakes as customers from festival stop in for the treats.



“I think everyone loves sweets. They want to learn something fun and creative and just get together with their friends and have fun,” Ronzello said.



Ronzello said she has several Demo Day classes lined-up which helps her business.



"Money-wise it makes sense for them (the businesses) to be involved,” said Joanna Temple, with the CVB. “As tourism grows in Nacogdoches especially for weekends, there will be more opportunities to offer that to families that just come off the cuff."



Temple said adding the variety of activities they've seen an increase in hotel stays moving from generally one night stay to two nights.

Owner of Yarnia, Valerie Binning said the classes have expanded her audience.



"We’re creating our market. A lot of people already know and how to crochet but there are a lot of people who want to learn,” Binning said.



Ronzelllo said she hopes her classes give a boost of confidence and inspire others to get creative.



"Everybody at some point is going to try and cook something in their kitchen, whether they're good at it or not. Maybe we can just help perfect some of those skills,” Ronzello said.

For more information on signing up for classes, please visit: https://www.visitnacogdoches.org/ or call Yarnia (936) 205-3233 or visit Blue Horse Bakery: http://bluehorsebakery.com/wp/

