2 employees killed after pickup crashes into Jasper auto detailing business

Two men were killed Monday morning when a pickup went off the road and crashed through the front wall of the business where they had been detailing a vehicle, according to the Jasper Police Department.

A press release from the Jasper Police Department identified the two men that were killed as Oscar Rivera, 26, and Louis Castro, 29.

According to the press release, officers with the Jasper Police Department and members of the Care Plus Acadian EMS were dispatched to Abel’s Auto Detailing at 2109 South Wheeler at about 11:50 a.m. Monday. When they got to the scene, Jasper PD officers found that a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Joe Clifton Dickerson, 62, had crashed through the front and rear walls of the business’ metal building.

“It appears that Dickerson was traveling north on South Wheeler Street at an unknown rate of speed left the roadway for reasons unknown at this time and went through the front parking lot of the business before crashing into the building,” the press release stated.

Rivera and Castro were inside the building detailing a vehicle when they were struck by Dickerson’s pickup, the press release stated. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Dickerson was taken to the Jasper County Airport by care Plus EMS, the press release stated. From there, he was airlifted by Apollo Medical Services out of Lufkin to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler. At last report, he was in stable condition, according to the press release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting the Jasper Police Department in the investigation of the fatal crash.

