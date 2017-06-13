City of San Augustine customers no longer have to boil water

From the City of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - On June 6, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system,City of San Augustine to issue a boil-water notice. to inform our customers that die to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of June 13, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Chris Anding, the water supervisor, at City Hall at (936) 275-2121. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.