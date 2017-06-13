Love's plans to build second, larger truck stop in Angelina County

A new Love’s truck stop will be coming to Angelina County soon.

The convenience store and truck stop, which will be located north of Lufkin near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 North and FM 2021, will feature an Arby’s restaurant, a tire care center for professional drivers, pumps for both cars and diesel tractor-trailer rigs, and 92 truck parking spaces.

Kealey Dorian, the supervisor of media for Love’s, said construction on the new store is expected to start sometime between late summer of this year and early spring of 2018.

Because of the capacity of Love’s current location within the Lufkin city limits, the new location will be bigger than that one, Dorian said. The current Love’s store in town, which is located near the intersection of Loop 287 and Lufkin Avenue, will remain open after the new store opens for business.

Dorian said the chain has a similar situation in Van, which has two Love’s stores located on Interstate 20.

Love's was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. The chain boasts more than 380 locations across 40 states, according to the company’s website.

“Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, electronics, snacks and more, as well as a selection of restaurant offerings,” the company’s website states. “On-site Love’s Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care, and light mechanical services for professional truck drivers. Showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers are also available.”

