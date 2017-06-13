Lufkin native Trey Cumbie tabbed NCBWA Pitcher of the Month

University of Houston Athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. (Press Release)– Houston Baseball’s Trey Cumbie continues to add late-season accolades to his impressive 2017 resume, being tabbed the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher of the Month of May, announced by the organization on Monday.

Cumbie, a southpaw, won all four of his starts in May, tossing two complete games and allowing just two earned runs in 34.0 innings pitched.

The Lufkin, Texas native had a 0.53 ERA during the month, allowing only 22 hits and four walks with 28 strikeouts.

Cumbie led the American Athletic Conference with a 2.04 ERA and a 10-2 record in 15 starts. The southpaw fanned 82 in 101.1 innings and had four complete games to his name this season.

QUICK LOOK BACK

Trey Cumbie | Sophomore | LHP

Named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month (May)

Named American Co-Pitcher of the Year

Named to All-American Athletic Conference First Team (SP)

Named American Pitcher of the Week twice this season

Led the American with a 2.04 ERA and a 10-2 record.

Threw three straight complete games, becoming first Cougar since Brad Sullivan in 2002 to accomplish that feat.

Has made 15 starts and tossed 101.1 innings.

Had four complete games and two complete-game shutouts this season.

Struck out 82 to just 15 walks.

Struck out a career-high 11 hitters in a complete-game shutout win at Tulane.

Won six straight starts from March 8 to April 13.

Didn’t allow an earned run in four of his starts.

Earned wins over Prairie View A&M, McNeese, Louisiana-Lafayette, Incarnate Word, East Carolina, Memphis, UConn (x2), Tulane and Cincinnati.

Cumbie became the first 10-game winner since Austin Pruitt went 10-5 back in 2013, while also becoming the fourth Cougar to be named Conference Pitcher of the Year in program history, but first since 2006. He joins C-USA Pitchers of the Year Brad Lincoln (2006), Brad Sullivan (2002) and Kyle Crowell (2000, 1999) representing the league’s top honor on the pitching side.

The American swept the NCBWA Month of May national awards as Memphis’ Chris Carrier was tabbed the National Player of the Month.