Nacogdoches' Brigham Hill gets drafted by Washington Nationals

Nacogdoches native Brigham Hill was drafted by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Nationals selected Hill in the fifth round as the 163rd pick.

This makes for the second time Hill has been drafted in his young career. The Texas A&M junior was drafted last year in the 20th round by the Oakland Athletics. Hill opted to return to College Station for another season with the Aggies and is currently headed to the World Series.

The MLB Draft Tracker had this to say about Hill:

"After barely pitching as a freshman and opening 2016 in Texas A&M's bullpen, Hill took over as the Aggies' No. 1 starter by April. He would have gone in the top five rounds if signable but ultimately slid to the Athletics in the 20th.

Back in College Station this spring, he has again been one of the best Friday starters in the Southeastern Conference. Hill has worked at 89-91 mph and topped out at 94 after pitching at 91-93 mph and hitting 96 as a sophomore. He continues to command his fastball well and it sets up a plus changeup that ranks among the best in college baseball. He's using a curveball more than a slider this year, and it gives him an average third pitch.

Though Hill throws plenty of strikes and has succeeded for two years in college baseball's best conference, there still are concerns about his long-term viability as a starter. He's a small right-hander who had Tommy John surgery as a high school sophomore. Scouts do rave about his confidence and makeup and believe he'll get the most out of his ability."