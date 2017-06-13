Lufkin PD seeking person of interest in fatal hit-and-run incident on MLK Drive

In the wake of a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man Monday night, the Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the case.

“Shanna Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, is wanted for questioning in the death of 80-year-old Manuel Escobedo,” a press release from the Lufkin Police Department stated. “Escobedo was crossing Martin Luther King Drive around 8 p.m. Monday when he stepped into the path of the Dodge Charger Ellison was driving.”

According to the press release, witnesses said Escobedo lived nearby on Bonita Street and was walking home at the time of the incident.

Escobedo was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. He was then taken to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, where he later died.

“Upon striking Escobedo, Ellison fled the scene and was followed by a witness to FM 2251 where she wrecked out and struck a tree near Susie Street,” the press release stated. “The witness said Ellison drove erratically, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.”

At that point, Ellison allegedly abandoned her passengers, which included a baby girl, and fled the scene of that wreck on foot. Her passengers weren’t injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the press release stated.

Charges against Ellison are pending, and the incident is still under investigation, the press release stated.

Anyone with information about Ellison’s whereabouts should call the Lufkin Police Department’s non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they want to stay anonymous.

