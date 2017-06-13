Houston County authorities seeking public's help in finding 3 home invasion suspects

From Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers

HOUSTON, TX (News Release) - During the early morning hours of June 12, Jay Barrett and two unidentified men kicked open the door of a residence in south Houston County. According to Houston County Sheriff's Office Investigators, Barrett and the other man were armed with a firearm and baseball bats and were looking for money and guns but ended up stealing electronics from the home.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Barrett, a 17-year-old Hispanic male, for the offense of Aggravated Robbery and they need your assistance in locating Barrett and in identifying the other criminals. One of the other men was described as a tall, Hispanic male and the other as an African-American male. Investigators stated that, during the home invasion robbery, the African American male forced a female juvenile to disrobe and "she was sexually touched".

The listed warrant information was correct when published but may change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest. Never attempt to apprehend any suspect yourself; doing so may be dangerous and Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.

If you know the current location of Jay Barrett or can identify the other criminals in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS, click the "Solve This" button below, or use Crime Stoppers' P3 Tips app. Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.

Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips regarding any wanted felon in the Deep East Texas area. If you call (936) 639-TIPS, click one of the Tip buttons on this page, or use Crime Stoppers' P3 Tips app, you will be known only by a randomized tip number. Anonymity is not Crime Stoppers’ promise. It is the law. To further ensure a tipster’s identity is never known, Crime Stoppers pays rewards only for anonymous tips; tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for payment.

