Houston County authorities seeking public's help in finding 3 home invasion suspects

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Vincent Latham accused of using a baseball bat to beat and rob another person in May of 2016.More >>
During the early morning hours of June 12, Jay Barrett and two unidentified men kicked open the door of a residence in south Houston County.More >>
For now, 3.2-billion gallons of water for the use of fracking will not be pumped out of Nacogdoches County waterways.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
In the wake of a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man Monday night, the Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the case.More >>
