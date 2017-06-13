DETCOG possibly to relocate to north Lufkin

The Lufkin Economic Development Board announced yesterday that they've approved a grant for $735,000. The grant will be given to the Deep East Texas Council of Government is contingent on their moving their main office in Jasper to the the north side of Lufkin.

Another company has proposed to give $1 million if DETCOG meets agrees to build their main office at 1405 Kurth Drive in north Lufkin.

The prospective facility across from Lufkin Fire Station 5 will be 15,000 square feet. The project is currently budgeted at around 2 million dollars.

The incentives package from the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation consists of a performance grant of $300,000, a low interest loan of $200,000, and $250,000 dollars for purchasing land.

Angelina County Judge, Wes Suiter, said that this plan is the most logical choice.

“It’s just a better fit for the organization to be in the biggest community, and the biggest county, and the more centrally located county within the region," said Suiter.

Interim Director of Economic Development for Lufkin, Nancy Windham, also agreed that Lufkin is the right choice.

“If you look at transportation, too, and the location of Lufkin, it is more located to be in a place where the transportation would be easier for people to come in and out," said Windham.

Jasper County Judge, Mark Allen, supports the project, but is concerned for the DETCOG workers in Jasper “who will be forced to commute an additional two hours per day for employment or services.”

The Lufkin City Council's agenda for their meeting next Tuesday will include this proposed plan. From there, it will then go before the DETCOG board of directors on June 22.