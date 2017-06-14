Nacogdoches PD: Pizza delivery man robbed by two armed suspects

Officers with the Kirtbyville Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man Monday afternoon after he allegedly started acting crazy, ran around naked, and fired a shotgun.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pizza delivery man was robbed by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.More >>
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Vincent Latham accused of using a baseball bat to beat and rob another person in May of 2016.More >>
During the early morning hours of June 12, Jay Barrett and two unidentified men kicked open the door of a residence in south Houston County.More >>
For now, 3.2-billion gallons of water for the use of fracking will not be pumped out of Nacogdoches County waterways.More >>
