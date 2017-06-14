Nacogdoches PD: Pizza delivery man robbed by two armed suspects

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pizza delivery man was robbed by two armed suspects late Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 3000 block of North Pecan. The NPD’s daily activity report stated the alleged robbery occurred at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday.

A pizza delivery man told police that when he made a delivery at the home in the 3000 block of North Pecan, two black young black men approached his vehicle.

The suspects displayed handguns and demanded money, Sowell said. He said they fled north with an undetermined amount of cash.

The case is still under investigation.

