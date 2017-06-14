Kirbyville PD chief: Naked barricaded suspect tried to shoot officer with shotgun

Officers with the Kirbyville Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man Monday afternoon after he allegedly started acting crazy, ran around naked, and fired a shotgun.

Then after the man barricaded himself in a home for two and a half hours, Kirbyville PD officers entered the home and the man's shotgun misfired when he pointed it at an officer and pulled the trigger, according to Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister.

Casey Adrain Pulliam, of Kirbyville, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a first-degree felony attempted capital murder of a police officer charge. Jasper County Justice of the Peace Mike Smith set Pulliam's bail amount at $1 million.

Brister said Kirbyville PD officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of West main Street at about 2:40 p.m. Monday in reference to a domestic dispute between a father and his son. He said that the father told police that his son started acting crazy and running around naked. The son also fired a shotgun, and at that point, the father called 911.

After the father left the house, the suspect, who was later identified as Pulliam, barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff lasted for about two and a half hours, Brister said.

When Kirbyville PD officers made entry into the home, Pulliam allegedly pointed the shotgun at one of them, and it misfired.

"I think the extractor got in front of the hammer, by the grace of God," Brister said.

The officers tackled Pulliam, who was still "naked as a jaybird at the time," and took him into custody, Brister said.

"It was amazing restraint on the officer's part by not returning fire," Brister said. "I'm proud of him. They did a great, great job."

Pulliam's mug shot shows that he has a black eye. Brister said Pulliam probably hit his head on something during the scuffle.

