Authorities: Livingston men drove homeless man to woods, killed him with .22 rifle

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
Talk to anyone who has written a grant and they will tell you the process is not easy. Talk to someone writing a grant proposal that involves the U.S. census and they will tell you the process gets a little harder.More >>
The US Department of Agriculture Summer Lunch Program offers free meals to children and teens across the nation.More >>
After 14 years, Angelina County Auditor Eddie Gray is stepping down from the position.More >>
Due to a water main break and water plant breakdown, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of San Augustine public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).More >>
