Authorities: Livingston men drove homeless man to woods, killed him with .22 rifle

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the investigation started on Monday when the office learned from a witness that John Paul Rials, 26, who is homeless, was murdered by Delvin Lloyd King, 52, and a man later identified as Ryan Clayton Allen, 23.

Throughout the night, officers with the sheriff's office and Livingston police made attempts to locate King, who is also homeless, and Allen, according to the press release.

On Tuesday, detectives with the sheriff's office and Texas Rangers began questioning people regarding the whereabouts of Allen when they learned of an altercation on Monday between King and Rials in Livingston, according to the press release. The release states detectives questioned King, who said he and Allen picked up Rials at a store in Livingston, drove him to a wooded area across from where Allen lived, walked him in the woods and shot him several times with a .22-caliber rifle, which belonged to Allen.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood, remains in disbelief.

"When we found out, we were extremely shocked about it because it was right there by our driveway," said Mary Buffington.

Buffington said she knows one of the suspects, Allen, who was dating her sister and living next door to her.

"He was living there with her, and I guess he had problems that nobody knew about," Buffington said.

Authorities found Rials' body around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday and they found the rifle at a different location.

"Nobody deserves to die at all that way," Buffington said. "You feel sorry for the family to find out that their loved one died."

King and Allen are each charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office continues to seek more information on the case and asks anyone who can help to call Lt. Craig Finegan at (936) 329-9028.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.