Diboll police post humorous video of officer vs. snake

Diboll police have posted a video to their Facebook page of two officers answering to a snake-in-house call in which an officer pokes fun at himself for "screaming" at the reptile.

In the video, Diboll Police officers Bart Riley and Brandan Lovell are at the home where a snake is bunched against a wall. Riley is trying to pick the snake up and Lovell yells when the snake makes sudden movements.

"I HATE SNAKES ! I'm glad that Bart Riley is on my shift. Yes, I screamed twice! Once when I thought the snake was getting away from Bart, and the second time as my leg brushed against the handle of a shovel. No snakes were harmed in the making of this video," Lovell said in his post.

Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker said while there is an animal control officer on the force, patrol officers will sometimes handle animal calls.

"He works 8 to 5 and this was after-hours so we'll take care of calls like this, especially if they're not poisonous. I've caught a million snakes myself," Baker said with a laugh.

