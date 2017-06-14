Affidavit: Suspect beat up, robbed Jasper County man, tried to steal his pickup

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Orange man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he beat up a 66-year-old man, robbed him of his phone, prescription medicine, and cash, and then tried to steal his truck.

Scott Allen Ford was arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, a JSCO deputy was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of County Road 813 on May 4 to check on a report of a disturbance involving a vehicle.

When he spoke to the 66-year-old victim, the man told him that he and Ford got into an argument earlier that day over his phone, and he had gotten it back. He also told the deputy someone told him that she believed Ford had taken some of the man’s medications from his safe the night before.

As a result, the victim went to check. At the time, he had his cell phone in his shirt pocket, and his keys were in his hand, the affidavit stated. As he approached his bedroom door, Ford allegedly came up to him took his phone from his pocket, and hit him.

The two men then went into the bedroom, and Ford took the keys from the victim after he pushed him down, the affidavit stated.

“He stated that Mr. Ford then opened his safe and took a checkbook box that contained approximately $300 as well as [the victim’s] Norco prescription, which contained approximately 90 tablets,” the affidavit stated. “He stated that Mr. Ford then ran out and tried to leave in his truck.”

Two women tried to prevent Ford from leaving in the victim’s truck, and after they got him out of the pickup, he ran to one woman’s Jeep, the affidavit stated. The two women tried to pull him from that vehicle, and Ford allegedly bit one of them several times.

When Ford managed to get the Jeep in gear, he dragged the two women for a short distance, the affidavit stated.

“They both stated that they feared they would be run over if they did not hang onto the vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Ford got the vehicle stuck and then fled the scene on foot.”

According to the affidavit, the victim was bleeding from his chin, left ear, and right ear. His eye also appeared to be red and swollen. In addition, there was blood on the bed and the floor in the bedroom where the safe was located.

