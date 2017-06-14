Lufkin police nab final suspect in home-invasion robbery

Lufkin police have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a home-invasion robbery in October of 2016.

Milan Ramon White Jr., 21, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to a previous report, someone told Lufkin police he was at his friend's apartment when the robbery occurred. When he opened the door, three suspects allegedly forced their way inside the apartment. The victim said that Kendall Bryant was armed with what appeared to be a Glock 19 with a 30-round magazine, and Atiba Nicholson had a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that belonged to Milan White, the arrest affidavit stated.

The suspects demanded money, and when the victim refused, they pushed him down and punched him, the affidavit stated. One of them allegedly hit him with his gun.

During the struggle, the men managed to get the victim’s wallet out of his back pocket, the press released stated. At that point, they fled the scene in a light-blue Jaguar with the victim’s wallet and backpack.

White has been at-large since then, but was arrested early Wednesday. Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said White was one of the people on the scene of a disturbance call at 12:48 a.m. at Pinewood Park Apartments.

