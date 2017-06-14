Affidavit: Diboll man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in his camper

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a home on Louie Cheatham Road in the summer of 2016.

The suspect in the case is a registered sex offender according to the arrest affidavit.

Nathan Leroy Babb, of Diboll, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge. No bail amount has been set on his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s aunt spoke to an ACSO deputy about the alleged sexual assault on April 3. The case was later taken over by an ACSO detective.

In the initial outcry, the woman told the deputy that her now-14-year-old niece made a sexual assault allegation during a counseling session on March 31. The girl told her counselor that Babb had sexually assaulted her, and when she was asked to clarify, she said there was no “sexual intercourse,” the affidavit stated.

The ACSO detective followed up with the girl’s aunt on April 12, and set up a forensic interview with the alleged victim at Harold’s House for April 25.

During the interview, the girl said in June or July of 2016, Babb gave her and her brother a ride to a gas station. When the victim’s brother left the vehicle, Babb allegedly put his hand down the front of her pants and touched her inappropriately.

After the girl’s brother came back to the vehicle, Babb gave them a ride to an Angelina County home, the affidavit stated. The brother went inside the home, and the girl went with Babb to his camper, which was located on the same property, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim told the forensic interviewer that Babb sexually assaulted her and then had her touch him in an inappropriate manner before she asked him to stop and he did, the affidavit stated.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl told the interviewer that she also told her boyfriend and best friend about the sexual assault. The alleged victim said that when she saw Babb at a store after the incident, he had bought condoms and that she would not “get pregnant.”

When a sexual assault nurse examiner checked the girl out, she found physical evidence that supported the alleged victim’s sexual assault allegations, the affidavit stated.

Later, the ACSO detective tried and failed to contact Babb by phone. The affidavit stated that Babb’s defense attorney called the detective and advised him that Babb would not be speaking to authorities about the case.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety's sex offender database, Babb is a registered sex offender. In June of 2016, Babb was convicted in Louisiana for "indecent behavior" with a 14-year-old girl.

