Angelina County auditor will be stepping down effective Aug. 25

After 14 years, Angelina County Auditor Eddie Gray is stepping down from the position.

Gray will officially leave the office he was hired for 1 4 years ago on Aug.25. Gray has been the auditor for 14 years, starting in 2003. From 1996-2001, Gray was the assistant County Auditor. Gray moved to Lufkin with his wife Sheryl from Houston in 1971.

"When I came into the office of county auditor, there was a $2 million deficit in the fund balance of the general budget. To date, we have a $10 million dollar positive fund balance. I can't take credit for all that. That was done by the hard work of the commissioners court and the county judges, for both county judges."

The job of county auditor is not elected. District Judges have the power in hiring an auditor that works independently of the commissioners court. Gray said the plan is to accept applications through mid July and for the judges to announce a hire by the time Gray steps down.

