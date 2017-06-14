Former Lufkin Panther Trey Cumbie drafted by Houston Astros

University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON, TX (Press Release)– Houston Baseball saw two Cougars selected by respective Major League Baseball organizations on the final day of the 2017 MLB Draft as Trey Cumbie (38th/1141) and Cooper Coldiron(39th/1185) were selected by the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, respectively.

Joining Cumbie and Coldiron among Cougars drafted during the 2017 MLB Draft were Connor Wong, a third round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Scheiner, a fourth round selection at No. 113 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Also drafted on Day 2 was Julks, who was taken by the Hometown Houston Astros in the eighth round at No. 241 overall and John King, who was taken in the 10th Round by the Texas Rangers at No. 314th overall.

Trey Cumbie

Round: 38th | Pick: 1,141 | Houston Astros

Lufkin, Texas | LHP | Draft-Eligible Sophomore

Cumbie led the American Athletic Conference with a 2.04 ERA and a 10-2 record in 15 starts. The southpaw fanned 82 in 101.1 innings and had four complete games to his name this season.

2017 HIGHLIGHTS

Named to the ABCA All-Region First Team

Named a First Team All-American by NCBWA

Named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game

Named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month (May)

Named American Co-Pitcher of the Year

Named to All-American Athletic Conference First Team (SP)

Named American Pitcher of the Week twice this season

Led the American with a 2.04 ERA and a 10-2 record.

Threw three straight complete games, becoming first Cougar since Brad Sullivan in 2002 to accomplish that feat.

Has made 15 starts and tossed 101.1 innings.

Had four complete games and two complete-game shutouts this season.

Struck out 82 to just 15 walks.

Struck out a career-high 11 hitters in a complete-game shutout win at Tulane.

Won six straight starts from March 8 to April 13.

Didn’t allow an earned run in four of his starts.

Earned wins over Prairie View A&M, McNeese, Louisiana-Lafayette, Incarnate Word, East Carolina, Memphis, UConn (x2), Tulane and Cincinnati.

Cumbie became the first 10-game winner since Austin Pruitt went 10-5 back in 2013, while also becoming the fourth Cougar to be named Conference Pitcher of the Year in program history, but first since 2006.

HOUSTON NOTES

2017 marks the first year since 2004 that Houston had at least two Top 5 Round MLB Draft selections (Wong, Scheiner – 2017 | Mock, Johnson – 2004).

Houston has a running total of 147 drafted players and has had a Cougar drafted in 20 of the last 21 years.

Of the 147 players drafted all-time, 42 were drafted among the Top 10 rounds.

Under Todd Whitting in seven years, 31 players have been drafted and of the 31, 25 were undrafted heading into the University of Houston.

All six drafted Cougars were first-time draftees, having joined the University of Houston undrafted prior to their college stints. The six was the most previously undrafted since seven in 2000.